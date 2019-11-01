Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free flu vaccination clinics

Flu season is fast approaching. To keep residents safe and healthy, the Thomas Jefferson Health District is hosting two free flu vaccination clinics next week.

The first clinic will be hosted at the Scottsville Library on Tuesday, November 5th from 1 – 3 pm and the second at the Arc of the Piedmont on November 14th from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Consider the following facts about the flu to help you make healthy choices this season:

The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine every year. Flu strains change from year to year, meaning that your body’s immunity to last year’s flu may not protect you from the current strain.

Flu activity typically begins as early as October and can continue til May, but the highest peaks occur in January and February.

Everyone age six months and older should get a flu shot each year as soon as the vaccine is available.

The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu! If you start to feel a little ill after getting the vaccine, it means that you were likely exposed to the flu before or during the two-week period it takes for your body to gain protection after getting vaccinated.

Please visit misstheflu.com for more information about the flu and the flu vaccine.

