Albemarle County: No injuries in North Garden adult home fire

Published Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 10:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Pine Grove Adult Home on North Garden Lane at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the home was heavily involved with smoke and flames. All of the occupants evacuated the home safely and no injuries were reported. The residents of the home are able to be housed in other units on the property.

The cause of the fire will be subject to an investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Related