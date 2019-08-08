Albemarle County names director of community development

Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Albemarle Board of Supervisors has named Jodie Filardo the new county director of community development.

The Community Development Department stewards natural resources and the built environment by facilitating land use planning and by developing, administering, and enforcing ordinances and policies to achieve Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Plan and corresponding development goals.

As director, Filardo will provide leadership for the department’s five divisions – Planning, Zoning, Building, Engineering and GIS.

“It is with pleasure that the Board appoints Jodie Filardo as the next Director of Community Development – Jodie comes to Albemarle County with deep experience working in a variety of settings with a common thread of improving business processes to provide excellent customer service,” said Board Chair Ned Gallaway.

Filardo brings 18 years of public sector experience in revenue management, economic development, sustainability, and community development and 20 years of private sector experience in systems and process engineering and project management, across the United States and the world. Filardo has been an active community builder, founding the Verde Valley Leadership Program, Regional Economic Organization, Broadband Coalition, Yavapai College Foundation, and Sustainable Economic Development Council, as well as participating in the Arizona Economic Roundtable, Northern Arizona Economic Development Council, and Governor’s Digital Arizona Council.

“We were impressed by Jodie’s dedication to both her community and to her profession, demonstrated by her experience developing and sustaining community partnerships throughout her career,” said Doug Walker, Deputy County Executive.

Filardo completed her MBA at Arizona State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University. Her first day with Albemarle County will be Sept. 9.

“This opportunity is a dream come true for me and my family. Initially the natural beauty of Albemarle County with its rich history and culture drew me to the position. Through my interactions with the leadership team and the community, I’m impressed with the professionalism, high energy, and innovations in process. It’s thrilling to be joining at such an exciting time, and I’m looking forward to serving the people of Albemarle County,” she shared.

Like this: Like Loading...