Albemarle County missing persons investigation continues
The Albemarle County Police Department is identifying the man it is currently searching for as 18-year-old Henry Christian Morin of Doswell.
Officers responded to an assist agency call around 6 Tuesday night in the 8700 block of Schuyler Road.
The incident was turned over to the ACPD and is being treated as a missing persons case at this time.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.