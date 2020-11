Albemarle County: Mint Springs Valley Park closed for the day on Thursday

Due to damage caused by flooding, Mint Springs Valley Park in Albemarle County will be closed for the day on Thursday.

The repairs to a culvert pipe that crosses the park entry are expected to be completed on Thursday.

County officials anticipate the park reopening on Friday.

