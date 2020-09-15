Albemarle County man faces several charges in B&E spree

A man detained by a citizen in a Sept. 11 attempted robbery is now a suspect in a string of felonies across the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area.

Joseph Daniel Key, 24, faces charges related to break-ins at Summers Market on Sept. 4, Kirt’s Homemade Ice Cream and Chung’s Barber Shop in Albemarle Square on Sept. 9 and a BP gas station on Sept. 11.

The charges include a structure fire at Summers Market on Sept. 4.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Summers Market on that date, and initial signs showed that a burglary had occurred before the start of the fire, prompting a joint investigation between the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Albemarle County Fire Rescue’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

A second investigation was conducted by the Charlottesville Police Department after an attempted Sept. 11 robbery with a knife occurred in which a citizen detained the suspected robber.

Charlottesville Police identified Key as the suspect in that incident, and then ACPD and ACFR confirmed Key was also a suspect in the Summers Market incident.

Key is currently in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Richardson with the Albemarle County Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, Captain Micaiah Ledford with the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office at 434-296-5833, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

