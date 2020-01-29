Albemarle County man charged with malicious wounding after fight
An Albemarle County man faces charges after a fight in the 700 block of Monocan Trail reported on Monday.
Joshua Matthew Fitzgerald, 27, turned himself into the Albemarle County Police Department on Tuesday, according to a release from the department.
Fitzgerald has been charged with malicious wounding, a Class 3 felony.
The investigation began on Monday when detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department were notified that a male had been brought into the UVA hospital with severe head trauma due to a physical altercation. Police responded to the hospital and learned the altercation took place near the 700 block of Monacan Trail in Albemarle County.
The victim had a verbal argument with another male that turned physical. While the two men fought, a third individual, later identified as Fitzgerald, struck the victim in the head with a blunt object, knocking him unconscious.
Fitzgerald is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
