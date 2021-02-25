first bank  

Albemarle County man arrested on misdemeanor sexual battery charge

Published Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, 5:04 pm

Keith Wayne Shifflett
Keith Wayne Shifflett. Photo courtesy Albemarle County Police Department.

An arrest has been made in a Feb. 8 sexual battery reported in Albemarle County.

Keith Wayne Shifflett, 43, of Albemarle County, has been arrested on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

 


