Albemarle County man arrested on child pornography charges

An investigation into child pornography distribution initiated by Albemarle County Police last month has resulted in charges.

Douglas Craig Maldonado, 60, of Albemarle County was arrested on five felony counts of cistribution of child pornography on April 15.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Detective Mike Wells at 434-296-5807.

The Albemarle County Police Department, which is part of the Southern Virginia ICAC Task Force, is committed to protecting the children in our community from those who intend on exploiting them. The ACPD and SOVA ICAC Task Force encourages parents to be proactive when it comes to Internet safety.

Here are a few tips:

Talk to your child about what they enjoy doing online.

Keep the computer in the family room or a high-traffic area in the home.

Spend time with your child on the computer. Have them show you what sites or apps they like to visit.

Periodically check your computer’s browser history. Pay close attention to your child’s recently and/or frequently viewed sites.

