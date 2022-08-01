Albemarle County man arrested on arson charges after shooting arrow at police, fire marshal
An Albemarle County man faces multiple charges after starting a brush fire while trying to burn down a neighbor’s house, then shot an arrow with a compound bow at police officers and the fire marshal.
Steven Alexander Hall, 32, was arrested following the 10:20 p.m. incident in the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
Units from the PD and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue had been dispatched to a reported brush fire and attempted arson. When officers arrived, they discovered a gas can had been lit and thrown into an occupied home. The occupants tossed the can back outside and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
Hall fled a short distance away to his residence located in a shed building on the 1800 block of Minor Drive. According to police, he refused to come out of the shed and began threatening that he was going to “kill everyone.”
Soon after, Hall shot an arrow with a compound bow through the shed wall toward the officers and a fire marshal.
ACPD officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal negotiations with Hall before entering the shed. As officers made entry into the building, Hall fired another arrow at the officers.
Officers were able to take Hall into custody and he was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail after a medical assessment was conducted on scene.
There were no injuries to any officers, the occupants of buildings, or bystanders.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].