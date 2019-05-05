Albemarle County launching Climate Mondays weekly workshops
To facilitate information sharing and public input as Albemarle County works to draft a Climate Action Plan (CAP), the county invites the community to participate in Climate Mondays.
These are weekly workshops to learn about strategies to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and weigh-in on what strategies could work well for the community.
Each Monday from May 6 through July 29, will focus on a different issue or topic. Join in to share your perspective on the CAP development – come to one session, or plan to attend each week.
All Climate Monday meetings begin at 5:30 pm in Room 235 at the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road.
Monday, May 6 will focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy for residential buildings. A full list of meeting dates, topics, and descriptions can be found at the County Climate Action webpage. If you have any questions, contact climate@albemarle.org.
You can also visit www.climateactiontogether.org to learn about climate-related activities of the City of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.
