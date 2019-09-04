Albemarle County launches of online submission of development applications
Albemarle County is introducing a new method to submit development applications.
Applications for subdivisions, site development plans, special Uuse permits, and erosion control (under the Water Protection Ordinance) can now be submitted online.
Through the new Digital Development Application Submission Form, applicants may upload a completed application (and associated design plans) for a new submittal or a resubmittal. After the online submission is complete, applicants will be provided with a Transaction #, which the applicant may use to provide payment through the County’s payment portal to complete the application process.
Please see the General Submission Guidelines for more information or email CDDSubmittal@albemarle.org
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.