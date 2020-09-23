Albemarle County launches COVID-19 response emergency financial assistance program

Albemarle County residents experiencing lost wages or earning ability as a result of reduced hours or loss of employment due to the government response to COVID-19 can apply for assistance.

Funds are available for rent/mortgage assistance, utility payments, groceries/prescriptions, or childcare.

To learn more and request assistance, call The Emergency Fund hotline:

For English – dial 434-326-0950, 9 am – 6 pm, Monday-Friday

Para Español – marque 434-373-0930, 9 am a 5:30 pm, de lunes a viernes

Other languages available upon request

Residents must demonstrate a valid Albemarle County address and the request for funds can be for rent, mortgage, utilities or any expenses due to loss of income. Residents are eligible for a one-time payment for rent/mortgage assistance that will be allocated based on the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Developments program guidelines determined by the household size or up to $1,000 per household for emergency funds for all other expense types.

Albemarle County has committed more than $1 million to support this relief program using CARES Coronavirus Relief Funding received through an allocation from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Payment for rent/mortgage assistance will be dispersed directly to the landlord/mortgage company.

