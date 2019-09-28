Albemarle County kitchen fire displaces resident
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at 9:51 am this morning to the report of a structure fire. The occupant of the residence reported a kitchen fire with fire extension to the walls and ceiling above the stove. The first fire unit arrived on scene twenty minutes after being dispatched and investigated that the fire was out upon arrival of the single story residential structure.
The estimated fire loss is $2,500. The fire is accidental and due to grease build up on the stove top. There were no injuries as a result of the fire and one resident displaced due to the incident. The Red Cross and family are currently assisting the resident.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue reminds you to never leave cooking unattended and to clean off grease build up on cooking appliances.
