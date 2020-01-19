Albemarle County: Ivy Material Utilization Center scheduled for week-long closure
The Ivy Material Utilization Center will be closed for business from Monday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 1.
Normal operations will resume on Monday, Feb, 3, at 7:30 am.
This closure of the center, located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, is required to complete necessary repairs to the Transfer Station that were caused as a result of the Aug. 22, 2019 fire.
For more information, visit www.rivanna.org
