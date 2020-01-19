Albemarle County: Ivy Material Utilization Center scheduled for week-long closure

Published Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 10:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Ivy Material Utilization Center will be closed for business from Monday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 1.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, Feb, 3, at 7:30 am.

This closure of the center, located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, is required to complete necessary repairs to the Transfer Station that were caused as a result of the Aug. 22, 2019 fire.

For more information, visit www.rivanna.org

Related