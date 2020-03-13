 

Albemarle County issues Declaration of Local Emergency

Published Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020, 9:02 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle CountyAlbemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus.

This declaration follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state mergency. A local declaration allows our community to access resources during a public health crisis, such as this.

View a copy of the local declaration.

At this time, there are no cases reported in our community by Virginia Department of Health.

For the most current information about Coronavirus, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.

 



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.