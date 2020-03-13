Albemarle County issues Declaration of Local Emergency

Published Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020, 9:02 pm

Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus.

This declaration follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state mergency. A local declaration allows our community to access resources during a public health crisis, such as this.

View a copy of the local declaration.

At this time, there are no cases reported in our community by Virginia Department of Health.

For the most current information about Coronavirus, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.

