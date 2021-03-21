first bank  

Albemarle County hosting FY 2022 budget town halls beginning Monday

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021, 11:02 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

albemarle countyThe Fiscal Year 2022 budget process is underway in Albemarle County.

Attend an upcoming virtual town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Board of Supervisors.

Monday, March 22 – 6:15 pm

As part of the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting
Hosted by Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, Rivanna District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/94905037066
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 949 0503 7066
Add to calendar

Tuesday, March 23 – 7:00 pm

Hosted by Supervisors Ann Mallek, White Hall District & Ned Gallaway, Rio District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 927 8008 7640
Add to calendar

Just Announced: Monday, March 29 – 7:30 pm

Hosted by Supervisor Ned Gallaway, Rio District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98701451786
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 987 0145 1786
Add to calendar

Tuesday, March 30 – 6:30 pm

Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 972 4860 6233
Add to calendar

Format

At each Virtual Town Hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.

For meetings listed “as part of” a Community Advisory Committee meeting, everyone is welcome to attend. The budget town hall will be early in the agenda. Feel free to stay on after the town hall to learn more about other things happening in the community!


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments


%d bloggers like this: