Albemarle County hosting FY 2022 budget town halls beginning Monday

Published Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021, 11:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fiscal Year 2022 budget process is underway in Albemarle County.

Attend an upcoming virtual town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Board of Supervisors.

Monday, March 22 – 6:15 pm

As part of the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting

Hosted by Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, Rivanna District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/94905037066

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 949 0503 7066

Add to calendar

Tuesday, March 23 – 7:00 pm

Hosted by Supervisors Ann Mallek, White Hall District & Ned Gallaway, Rio District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 927 8008 7640

Add to calendar

Just Announced: Monday, March 29 – 7:30 pm

Hosted by Supervisor Ned Gallaway, Rio District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98701451786

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 987 0145 1786

Add to calendar

Tuesday, March 30 – 6:30 pm

Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 972 4860 6233

Add to calendar

Format

At each Virtual Town Hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.

For meetings listed “as part of” a Community Advisory Committee meeting, everyone is welcome to attend. The budget town hall will be early in the agenda. Feel free to stay on after the town hall to learn more about other things happening in the community!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments