Albemarle County hires Fentress Architects for courts addition, renovation project

Published Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, 4:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County has hired Fentress Architects to design and facilitate construction of the $45.2 million Courts Complex Addition and Renovations project.

The project includes renovations of the historic Circuit Court, renovations of the Levy Opera House building and a new General District Court that will house courtrooms and administrative operations for Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville.

“The Albemarle County Project Team and Selection Committee worked diligently to ensure that a caring, quality-driven architectural firm was selected to partner with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville on this historic project for the greater community. At the end of the process, it was clear that Fentress Architects provided the experience, qualifications and care that is required to execute this project,” said Lance Stewart, director of facilities and environmental management.

“The City of Charlottesville participated in the selection process and strongly supported the decision to hire Fentress,” Charlottesville Deputy City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said.

“The County of Albemarle and City of Charlottesville are collaborating on their most significant project in a generation. Our goal is to create an impactful and sustainable architecture that honors the past, meets the current and future needs of the courts, and reflects the ideals of the American judicial process,” said Steve White, FAIA, principal-in-charge, Fentress Architects.

Architectural design services and construction facilitation will run through January 2025. The contract amount is $4,849,689.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2022 and is anticipated to conclude in fall 2024.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments