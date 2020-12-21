Albemarle County Fire Rescue welcomes new firefighters
Albemarle County Fire Rescue has welcomed a new class of 15 firefighters who completed the department’s 24-week recruit school.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, a modified swearing-in ceremony was held on Dec. 17 and livestreamed for graduates’ families to view from afar.
Pinning ceremonies have a long history as a fire service ritual – a rite-of-passage into a profession committed to a level of service and sacrifice above and beyond that of other disciplines.
“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” said ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston. “As brand new firefighters, this class is now trained to serve as functional members of the ACFR team, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”
Class of 2020
- Tanner Amburgey
- Samuel Bobe-Medina
- Colin Bohanon
- Corey Colvin
- Kevin Freier
- Jon Fields
- Ashley Hodges
- Trey Hudgins
- Ben Jordan
- Amal Mitchell
- Mika Myers
- Aaron Putney
- Edward Noack
- John Taravella
- Thomas Woods