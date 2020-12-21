Albemarle County Fire Rescue welcomes new firefighters

Published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 4:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Fire Rescue has welcomed a new class of 15 firefighters who completed the department’s 24-week recruit school.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, a modified swearing-in ceremony was held on Dec. 17 and livestreamed for graduates’ families to view from afar.

Pinning ceremonies have a long history as a fire service ritual – a rite-of-passage into a profession committed to a level of service and sacrifice above and beyond that of other disciplines.

“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” said ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston. “As brand new firefighters, this class is now trained to serve as functional members of the ACFR team, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”

Class of 2020

Tanner Amburgey

Samuel Bobe-Medina

Colin Bohanon

Corey Colvin

Kevin Freier

Jon Fields

Ashley Hodges

Trey Hudgins

Ben Jordan

Amal Mitchell

Mika Myers

Aaron Putney

Edward Noack

John Taravella

Thomas Woods

Related

Comments