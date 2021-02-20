Albemarle County fire, rescue units respond to a structure fire at hotel on Premier Circle

Albemarle County Fire Rescue units responded to a fire reported at the Royal Inn on Premier Circle in Albemarle County at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was isolated to one guest room.

First responding units arrived on location in three minutes. Units extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading beyond the guest room where the fire is believed to have begun.

One adult guest will be able to be accommodated in another room onsite, and no other guest rooms are impacted.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

