Albemarle County Fire Rescue seeks public input for strategic planning initiative

Published Monday, Mar. 22, 2021, 10:12 am

Albemarle County Fire Rescue began an organization-wide strategic planning process last year to help chart the course for ACFR over the next three to five years.

ACFR has partnered with North Carolina Fire Chief Consulting to complete this endeavor, and the result will be a strategic plan built on extensive feedback from internal and external sources through a series of feedback sessions, focus groups, and surveys.

This strategic plan will guide ACFR in defining priorities and areas of focus to improve fire and rescue service delivery to the residents of Albemarle County.

ACFR is asking members of our community to provide input and feedback on the current system and recommendations for the future.

Survey responses will provide input as part of an overall needs analysis.

Those interested need to complete this anonymous 10-minute survey no later than Friday, March 26.

