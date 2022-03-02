Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on James River Road

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 8:11 pm

(© George Sheldon – stock.adobe.com)

Career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 800 block of James River Road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene 10 minutes after dispatch. Crews have contained the fire.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home, and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. The residents have been displaced by the fire damage and are staying with area family.

The cause and estimated damage of the fire are under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.


