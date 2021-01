Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hiring

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 9:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Fire Rescue is seeking individuals to serve Albemarle County.

No prior experience is necessary. Applicants who pass the necessary requirements during the hiring process will receive the basic skills and knowledge needed for the job during a 24-week paid recruit school.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31.

Click here to learn more.

Related

Comments