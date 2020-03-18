Albemarle County extends deadline to apply for property tax exemption
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Tuesday extending the deadline to apply for the real property tax exemption for elderly and disabled persons to May 16.
The extension is an effort from the county to reduce the need for the public to interact person-to-person with county officers and employees.
The emergency ordinance accommodates this strategy by extending the application deadline for the real property tax exemption for certain elderly and disabled.
