Albemarle County approves performance agreement with Afton Scientific

A performance agreement between the Albemarle County Economic Development Authority and Afton Scientific provides financial support for 20 new full-time employees as the company undertakes a reinvestment to expand its operations.

The EDA approved the agreement with the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing company on Tuesday.

Per the agreement, Albemarle County will provide up to $10,000 to support 20 net new full-time employees over the next three years.

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced earlier in the month an investment of $10,000 to support this expansion through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Afton Scientific provides high-quality, career ladder employment opportunities in the biotech industry, a target industry for Albemarle County,” said Ned Gallaway, chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. “We are proud to support Afton Scientific’s reinvestment efforts as they continue to build on their success, right here in Albemarle County.”

Afton Scientific, a contract manufacturer of small-batch sterile injectable drugs for clinical trials and commercial distribution, will invest $500,000 in its facility on Avon Court, to expand the facility by 8,000 square feet to accommodate the business’ recent and expected growth.

“Afton Scientific and its employees are grateful for the support we have received from Albemarle County staff as we grow our portfolio of lifesaving drugs and good manufacturing jobs,” said Tom Thorpe, CEO of Afton Scientific.

“We are pleased that the Albemarle Economic Development Authority is supporting Afton Scientific’s continuous effort to make the world a better place – this year, their services indirectly supported the development of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Roger Johnson, the director of economic development for Albemarle County government. “This EDA investment advances an Albemarle County strategic goal to help existing businesses successfully expand locally.”

