Albemarle County: Doyles River bridge rehabilitation complete

Published Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021, 9:28 am

Work on the project to rehab the Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) bridge over the Doyles River in Albemarle County is complete, and the bridge is open to traffic.

Route 629 was closed near the intersection of Route 624 (Headquarters Lane) on April 5 to begin the work, which had been projected to be completed on Friday.

The Doyles River bridge was built in 1932 and was considered structurally deficient with a posted weight limit of 10 tons.

The bridge is now open to all legal weight vehicles.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

