Albemarle County: Dickerson Road bridge closed July 13-16
Route 606 (Dickerson Road) will be closed to through traffic next week while crews pave the deck on the bridge over the Rivanna River in Albemarle County.
The road will be closed to through traffic July 13-16. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about road closures and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.
