Albemarle County design-build public hearings set for Oct. 9-11

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VDOT invites the public to attend one of three upcoming location and design public hearings about a design-build package which will deliver six projects in Albemarle County.

Public hearings are scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Monticello High School

1400 Independence Way

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Western Albemarle High School

5941 Rockfish Gap Turnpike

Crozet, VA 22932

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Albemarle High School

2775 Hydraulic Road

Charlottesville, VA 22901

VDOT has combined six projects in Albemarle County into one $35.9 million design-build package. One contractor will be selected to both complete the final design and construct all six projects. The projects were approved for SMART SCALE and/or Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in July 2017. VDOT proposes to:

Eliminate the loop ramp from southbound Route 29 to eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 118. Dual left-turn lanes and a connection to the existing ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 will be constructed. This modification will eliminate two weave movements that have been identified as a factor in many crashes. Construct a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) on Route 250 at Interstate 64 (mile marker 124) and make other low-cost improvements for safety and congestion relief. By shifting vehicles to the opposite side of the road, this project eliminates traditional left turns that cross over oncoming traffic. The DDI improves safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide and can handle twice the capacity of a conventional interchange. Improve the Fontaine Avenue exit ramp from northbound Route 29. The project will add an option lane — through/right-merge lane — at the Fontaine Avenue exit from northbound Route 29. This change will improve safety by reducing the number of lane changes needed to make the exit. Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) in Afton near the Nelson County line. This project will improve operations and safety at the busy intersection while managing traffic speeds and correcting geometric deficiencies that have been identified as contributing factors in crashes at the intersection.

A temporary signal was installed in April 2017 as an intermediate measure. Advance warning flashers and in-lane rumble strips have also been installed on the downhill eastbound Route 250 approach to slow traffic. Convert the intersection of Route 20 (Stony Point Road), Route 649 (Proffit Road) and Route 1494 (Riggory Ridge Road) to a single-lane roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow. Construct a 0.25-mile, two-lane road to connect Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) with Berkmar Drive Extended. The work will include a sidewalk and shared-use path that connects to the bicycle and pedestrian facilities on Berkmar Drive Extended.

No formal presentation is planned at the open house style hearings. VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project. The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project’s timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Hal Jones, Project Manager, 701 VDOT Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911 through Oct. 21. Email comments can be sent to Harold.Jones@vdot.virginia.gov.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in these meetings may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/albdesignbuild.asp.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web