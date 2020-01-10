Albemarle County couple arrested on drug, gun charges

Published Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 10:34 pm

An Albemarle County couple are facing drug and gun charges resulting from an ongoing criminal investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department Patrol Division and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force.

Jesus Martinez Morris, 23, has been charged with one count of Possession with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I or II substance and one count of Possession of a firearm by non-violent felon.

Krystal Michelle Houchens, 34, has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule II Drug.

On Wednesday, following an ongoing investigation, the Albemarle County Police Department Patrol Division and the JADE Task Force executed a search warrant in the 6000 block of Plank Road in Albemarle County.

The operation resulted in the arrests of Morris and Houchens, and the seizure of approximately 4,524 grams (10.1 pounds) of methamphetamine valued at $200,000 (with a street level end user value of $440,000), two shotguns, a rifle and a handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Both subjects were transported to the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police.

