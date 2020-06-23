Albemarle County Community Survey results now available

Ninety percent of Albemarle County residents surveyed said the overall quality of life in the county is excellent or good.

This from the annual Albemarle County Community Survey, which was released today.

The survey included 1,500 responses from probability-based sampling and an additional 900 via an open call to the community.

Participants responded to a wide-range of questions to measure opinions about:

Quality of life in Albemarle

Satisfaction with County services and preferences for tax allocation

Barriers and level of access to resources and assets within the county understand residents’ sense of belonging and preferences for inclusion

Growth and development

Read the full report. View a presentation of findings to the Board of Supervisors.

Some key findings:

90% of respondents said overall quality of life was Excellent or Good

80% of respondents rated the quality of county services as Excellent or Good

78% of respondents are Very Satisfied or Somewhat Satisfied with the value of services for their tax dollars, although responses differed along demographic lines

73% of respondents consider it Important or Very Important for the county to support economic development

69% of respondents reported a high sense of belonging in Albemarle County

46% of respondents expect quality of life in the county to get worse and 33% expect it will stay the same over the next 5 years. Respondents are concerned about the pace of growth, traffic congestion, and affordable housing.

The survey was administered in partnership with the Center for Survey Research of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

