Albemarle County community face covering giveaways
Albemarle County staff will be stationed in parking lots at locations around the county this week to hand out free face coverings to residents.
Pickup will be contactless – you can drive up, and staff will place a covering in your vehicle’s passenger seat.
Giveaways will be held at the following times/locations:
Monday, July 20
- 10 am – 4 pm: Greenwood Community Center
Tuesday, July 21
- 10 am – 4 pm: Free Union Country School
Wednesday, July 22
- 10 am – 4 pm: Barracks West
Thursday, July 23
10 am – 4 pm : Covenant School (Hickory St)
Friday, July 24
- 11 am – 2 pm: Crossroad Country Store
- 2 pm – 6 pm: Yancey School Community Center
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.