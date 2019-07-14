Albemarle County: Climate Monday wrap-up on July 22, July 29

The summary sessions from the Albemarle County Climate Mondays series will be offered at the County Office Building 2nd Floor Lobby at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 22 and Monday, July 29.

Each evening, an overview will be provided of challenges and opportunities, as identified by community input and the subsequent research and findings of climate action plan working teams.

Schedule

July 22 – Materials Management, Natural Resources, Education/Outreach

July 29 – Buildings, Transportation, and Renewable Energy

Background

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on September 6, 2017 reaffirming the County’s commitment to addressing climate change. The Board resolved to continue to stand with cities, counties, and other public and private sector partners throughout the world to advance action in accordance with local and international goals.

The current Climate Action Plan process will address a directive in the Board’s FY20-22 Strategic Plan to “develop/implement phase one of the Climate Action Plan to include high-level goals and strategies focused around climate protection and resiliency to locally address climate change.” The resolution further committed to coordinate with community partners and local stakeholders to develop a Climate Action Plan – including a specific target for GHG reduction.

