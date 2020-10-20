Albemarle County: Child abuse investigation leads to attempted murder charge
An Albemarle County woman faces a second-degree attempted murder charge resulting from an investigation into allegations of child abuse.
April Nicole Sadler, 26, was arrested and charged in the case, which was initiated by an Oct. 14 report to Albemarle County Police.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.