Albemarle County businesses making COVID-19 adaptations can apply for Safe Spaces & Places Grant

Published Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020, 1:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County-based businesses are encouraged to apply for the Albemarle County Safe Spaces & Places Grant Program, a support initiative for businesses that have temporarily expanded or will temporarily expand outdoors to serve customers due to public health requirements enacted in the response to COVID-19.

Applicable expenses may include:

tents

outdoor heating (space heaters, etc.)

outdoor furniture

outdoor lighting

sanitizing stations

portable bathrooms

signage

extended WiFi

point of sale systems

other elements that promote safe, outdoor business activity

*Proposed physical changes will be evaluated for compliance with applicable building, zoning, and fire regulations and may require additional permits.

Businesses may apply for grants for between $5,000 – $25,000 for outdoor expansion costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020. The temporary outdoor expansions will be permitted for the duration of the Emergency Ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors. Individual businesses, shopping centers, and property managers are encouraged to apply.

The application process will be coordinated by the Economic Development Office and launches today. Interested businesses will receive an application package by submitting contact information through the inquiry form found here. Applications will require a conceptual plan and cost estimates or receipts. Costs will be reviewed for reasonableness.

Businesses interested in learning more about the program and asking questions about eligibility should register to attend a webinar scheduled for Friday at 1 pm.

Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only non-residentially zoned parcels are eligible to apply. Reviews will begin on Oct. 2 and funds will be distributed soon after approval.

Projects must be completed before Dec. 30, 2020.

The Albemarle County Safe Spaces & Places Grant Program is funded with federal Coronavirus Relief Funds under the CARES Act.

Related

Comments