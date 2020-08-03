Albemarle County: BOS holding public hearing on Court Square on Thursday

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Court Square’s statue “At Ready” on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

The county has created a Participation Guide for the Public Hearing that includes information for community members who want to comment in advance, comment during the hearing, watch, or listen by phone.

In February, Albemarle County launched the Court Square Community Conversations project. This important engagement process relied heavily on coming together to explore a more inclusive history and to develop a common understanding of Court Square as an important public space.

Visit the Let’s Talk Albemarle: Court Square project hub to learn more.

