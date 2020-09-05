 

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors upcoming meeting schedule

Published Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020, 12:10 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

albemarle countyThe Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will meet next week on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. 

What’s on the agenda for Tuesday?

Action Item

  • Selection of Offeror to Receive Civil War Memorials

Presentation

  • Early Voting – Outline of Election Preparations

What’s on the agenda for Wednesday?

  • Contemporary Trends in Local Government
  • Operating Guidelines for High-quality Governance

How can the public participate in a Virtual Meeting of the Board of Supervisors?

  • eComment Make a public comment online using the eComment feature on the agenda website (legistar.com). EComments can be submitted from when the agenda is posted to the end of the Board meeting. Learn more about this feature here.
  • Livestream (view only)the meeting using our web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (legistar.com).
  • Livestreamonline https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87233271783
  • Listen by phone301-715-8592 or 888-475-4499 (toll-free) and Webinar ID 872 3327 1783. For full directions, click here.
  • Follow along on Twitter @AlbemarleCounty.

augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news

     

Comments