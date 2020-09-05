Albemarle County Board of Supervisors upcoming meeting schedule
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will meet next week on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m.
What’s on the agenda for Tuesday?
Action Item
- Selection of Offeror to Receive Civil War Memorials
Presentation
- Early Voting – Outline of Election Preparations
What’s on the agenda for Wednesday?
- Contemporary Trends in Local Government
- Operating Guidelines for High-quality Governance
How can the public participate in a Virtual Meeting of the Board of Supervisors?
- eComment Make a public comment online using the eComment feature on the agenda website (legistar.com). EComments can be submitted from when the agenda is posted to the end of the Board meeting. Learn more about this feature here.
- Livestream (view only)the meeting using our web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (legistar.com).
- Livestreamonline https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87233271783
- Listen by phone301-715-8592 or 888-475-4499 (toll-free) and Webinar ID 872 3327 1783. For full directions, click here.
- Follow along on Twitter @AlbemarleCounty.