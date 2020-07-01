Albemarle County sets public hearing on monuments, memorials at Court Square

Amendments to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812 take effect today, authorizing localities to remove, relocate, or contextualize the monuments in their communities.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors took the first step in this process today, by scheduling a public hearing to receive public comment on its intent to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the following monuments or memorials for the veterans of war located on the county-owned portion of Court Square – the statue known as “At Ready,” cannons, and the stacked cannonballs.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Full information about how to participate in a virtual public hearing will be posted on the Board of Supervisors’ webpage, www.albemarle.org/bos.

