Albemarle County Board of Supervisors revised FY 21 budget work session
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have a work session on the Revised FY 21 Recommended Budget on Wednesday at 10 am .
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
During this work session, the Board will review the FY 2020-2021 Revised Operating and Capital Budget chapter-by-chapter.
How to access
- Livestream (view only) the meeting using the county’s web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (albemarle.legistar.com) or through Zoom, via web or telephone.
- Follow along on Twitter AlbemarleCounty.
Revised FY 21 Budget Development Schedule
All meetings will convene virtually. For information, access, visit the county’s virtual meeting page.
- May 6, Public Hearing on the Revised FY 21 Proposed Budget
- May 11, Board Work Session
- May 14, Board approves FY 21 Budget
