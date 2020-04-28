Albemarle County Board of Supervisors revised FY 21 budget work session

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have a work session on the Revised FY 21 Recommended Budget on Wednesday at 10 am .

Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

During this work session, the Board will review the FY 2020-2021 Revised Operating and Capital Budget chapter-by-chapter.

How to access

Livestream (view only) the meeting using the county’s web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences ( albemarle.legistar.com ) or through Zoom, via web or telephone .

Revised FY 21 Budget Development Schedule

All meetings will convene virtually. For information, access, visit the county’s virtual meeting page.

May 6, Public Hearing on the Revised FY 21 Proposed Budget

May 11, Board Work Session

May 14, Board approves FY 21 Budget

