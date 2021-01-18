Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Jan. 20 meeting agenda

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting on Wednesday at 1 pm.

The following items are on the agenda.

Presentations

Equity and Inclusion Annual Report

2021 Real Estate Reassessment

Q2 FY 21 Albemarle County Economic Outlook

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) Quarterly Report

Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) Quarterly Report

Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) COVID-19 Update

Actions

County Mission Statement Revision

Homestay Special Exception Milton Ridge

Breezy Hill with Public Comment Please note any member of the public is permitted to speak once for up to two minutes on this item, which is scheduled on the 6 pm portion of this meeting.

Public Hearings

FY 2021 Budget Amendment, Appropriations, and Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures with Proceeds of a Borrowing

Outdoor Storage and Outdoor Activities at Recycling Uses in Industrial Zoning Districts

An Ordinance to Amend the 2021 Due Date for First Installment Taxes

An Ordinance to Amend Article 7, Real Property Tax, of Chapter 15, Taxation

How can the public participate in a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors?

eComment Make a public comment online using the eComment feature on the agenda website (albemarle.legistar.com). eComments can be submitted from when the agenda is posted to the end of the Board meeting. Learn more about this feature here.

Make a public comment online using the eComment feature on the agenda website (albemarle.legistar.com). eComments can be submitted from when the agenda is posted to the end of the Board meeting. Learn more about this feature here. Livestream (view only) the meeting using the web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (albemarle.legistar.com).

the meeting using the web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (albemarle.legistar.com). Livestream with live comment online us02web.zoom.us/j/87233271783

with live comment online us02web.zoom.us/j/87233271783 Listen with live comment by phone 301-715-8592 or 888-475-4499 (toll-free) and Webinar ID 872 3327 1783. For full directions, click here.

with live comment by phone 301-715-8592 or 888-475-4499 (toll-free) and Webinar ID 872 3327 1783. For full directions, click here. Follow along on Twitter – did you know the county live tweets actions during Board of Supervisors meetings? Follow the county on Twitter @AlbemarleCounty.

If I wish to speak at a public hearing, how do I sign up in advance?

Speakers are encouraged to sign-up in advance of the meeting online. Note that advance sign-ups are not required.

Comments