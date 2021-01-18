Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Jan. 20 meeting agenda
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have its next regular meeting on Wednesday at 1 pm.
The following items are on the agenda.
Presentations
- Equity and Inclusion Annual Report
- 2021 Real Estate Reassessment
- Q2 FY 21 Albemarle County Economic Outlook
- Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) Quarterly Report
- Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) Quarterly Report
- Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) COVID-19 Update
Actions
- County Mission Statement Revision
- Homestay Special Exception Milton Ridge
- Breezy Hill with Public Comment Please note any member of the public is permitted to speak once for up to two minutes on this item, which is scheduled on the 6 pm portion of this meeting.
Public Hearings
- FY 2021 Budget Amendment, Appropriations, and Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures with Proceeds of a Borrowing
- Outdoor Storage and Outdoor Activities at Recycling Uses in Industrial Zoning Districts
- An Ordinance to Amend the 2021 Due Date for First Installment Taxes
- An Ordinance to Amend Article 7, Real Property Tax, of Chapter 15, Taxation
How can the public participate in a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors?
- eComment Make a public comment online using the eComment feature on the agenda website (albemarle.legistar.com). eComments can be submitted from when the agenda is posted to the end of the Board meeting. Learn more about this feature here.
- Livestream (view only) the meeting using the web-based video stream. The link is live when the meeting commences (albemarle.legistar.com).
- Livestream with live comment online us02web.zoom.us/j/87233271783
- Listen with live comment by phone 301-715-8592 or 888-475-4499 (toll-free) and Webinar ID 872 3327 1783. For full directions, click here.
- Follow along on Twitter – did you know the county live tweets actions during Board of Supervisors meetings? Follow the county on Twitter @AlbemarleCounty.
If I wish to speak at a public hearing, how do I sign up in advance?
Speakers are encouraged to sign-up in advance of the meeting online. Note that advance sign-ups are not required.