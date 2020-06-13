Albemarle County: Blackwells Hollow Road bridge work begins June 15

The Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) bridge over Halls Creek at Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) in Albemarle County.

Beginning June 15, the road will be closed to through traffic at the bridge. Weather permitting, the bridge will reopen to traffic July 31. A temporary pedestrian bridge will be installed for public use.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

The existing Halls Creek bridge was built in 1932 and has a posted weight restriction of 19 tons. Once construction is complete, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

