Albemarle County beaches kick off 2019 summer season with Memorial Day Holiday

Local residents can rediscover affordable family fun at Albemarle County’s three swimming beaches this summer.

On Saturday, May 25, swimming beaches at Chris Greene, Walnut Creek, and Mint Springs open over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Swimming will be available daily through Labor Day once County schools let out for summer break on June 7.

Inexpensive day and season passes for individuals and families are available at all three beaches and at the Parks and Recreation Office on the first floor of the County Office Building located at 401 McIntire Road. Everyone must pay the entry fee into the parks no matter how they are being used by patrons. Cashiers can only accept checks or cash.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 11 am to 7 pm. In addition to swimming, the parks feature picnic shelters, hiking trails, and swimming lessons. Chris Greene and Walnut Creek both have canoes and kayaks for rent.

For more information, please visit the Parks and Recreation Department online at www.albemarle.org/parks or call 434-296-5844.

