Albemarle County barn destroyed by early-morning fire

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at 4:57 a.m. this morning to the report of a barn with fire visible.

Albemarle County Police Department patrol units arrived on scene four minutes later and advised the barn was heavily involved in fire, but reported all animals and people were out of the structure. The first fire unit arrived on scene 10 minutes after being dispatched and began exterior fire operations.

The fire was under control in approximately 30 minutes. Fire crews remain on the scene extinguishing hot spots and assisting the fire marshal’s office with their investigation.

The building and all contents are a total loss. The fire remains under investigation at this time. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue reminds you to ensure your address is posted and visible from the street. Seconds matter when help is needed.