Albemarle County authorities seek information on missing 71-year-old man

Last updated:

Albemarle CountyThe Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 71-year-old, Ronnie Darrell Wolford.

Wolford was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and walks with a cane.

Wolford could be driving a 2016 Grey Nissan Frontier with Virginia plates ULD3555.

Anyone with information on Wolford’s location is encouraged to contact 911.

He is possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots.

