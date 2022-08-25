Albemarle County authorities seek information on missing 71-year-old man
The Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 71-year-old, Ronnie Darrell Wolford.
Wolford was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and walks with a cane.
Wolford could be driving a 2016 Grey Nissan Frontier with Virginia plates ULD3555.
Anyone with information on Wolford’s location is encouraged to contact 911.
He is possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots.