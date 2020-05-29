Albemarle County: Arrests made in recent thefts from vehicles, credit card frauds

Four arrests were made Thursday in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles and credit card frauds in Albemarle County.

Arrests were made on the following individuals:

Brian Edward Dishman, 36 years old, no fixed address

1 felony count for check forgery (18.2.172) out of Louisa County

1 misdemeanor count for larceny (18.2-96/18.2-104) out of the City of Charlottesville

Brian Michael Mills, 41 years old from Orange County

1 felony count possession of controlled substance (18.2-250) out of Culpeper

1 felony count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance (18.2-248) out of Culpeper

1 felony count of knowingly posses a firearm after being a convicted felon (18.2-308.2) out of Culpeper

Kevin Jerome Hooper, Jr., 27 years old from Orange County

1 felony Capias on underlying charge of Grand Larceny of Firearms (18.2.95) out of Madison County

2 felony counts of possess or use counterfeit money (18.2.172) out of Madison County

1 felony count of stolen property (18.2.108.1) out of Madison County

1 felony count of larceny of bank notes (18.2-98) out of Madison County

Savanna Michelle Lloyd, 24 years old from Scottsville

2 misdemeanor Failure to Appear Capias for underlying charges of petit larceny out of Louisa

1 misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of credit card (18.2-195) out of Albemarle County

1 felony count of larceny of credit cards (18.2-192.1) out of Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Police Department is currently looking for 24-year-old Jacob Leigh Smith, who is wanted in connection to this theft and fraud investigation.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding these individuals or thefts is encouraged to contact Detective Megan Adams with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

