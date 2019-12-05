Albemarle County: Arrests made in connection with recovered stolen packages

Published Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 11:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Two suspects have been charged in the rash of thefts of packages reported in Albemarle County on Monday.

Alyssa Summers and Heather Snow, both 18 years old and from Albemarle County, were each charged with the following:

Grand Larceny (Felony)

Obtain Money by False Pretense (Misdemeanor)

Shoplifting (Misdemeanor)

Trespassing (Misdemeanor)

Larceny (Misdemeanor, 12 charges)

Summers and Snow turned themselves in and were booked at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The women described targeting Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Apartments, and the 14th Street Area of the City of Charlottesville.

If you live in the area and were expecting a package delivery Monday, but did not receive it, or if you saw suspicious activity in the vicinity, please contact the Emergency Communications Center, 434-977-9041, to file a report.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Related