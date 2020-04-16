Albemarle County approves deal for Albemarle Business Campus

Published Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, 8:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has authorized the execution of a development agreement to form a public-private partnership with 5th Street Forest for the Albemarle Business Campus, a mixed-use proposal at the corner of 5th St. Extended and Old Lynchburg Road.

Per the agreement, the developer agrees to obtain approval for a building that reserves 25,000 SF of Class A office space for primary business and the following features:

Bus stop and bike rack at the corner of Old Lynchburg Road and 5th Street Extended

Enhanced connectivity, including a raised pedestrian walkway across the main road

Space reserved in the development for primary businesses

Designated spot for dynamic transportation

Dog park

“This project provides desirable, Class A office space in an accessible location in the development area. Such office space supports the growth of local businesses offering competitive wages – providing quality jobs that diversify our tax base,” said Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Donna Price.

“The Old Lynchburg Road corridor will benefit from the amenities that this project brings to the area – a covered transit shelter, bike racks, hailed transport stop, and a dog park,” said Board of Supervisors member Liz Palmer.

The county will support this project with synthetic tax increment financing (TIF) rebates of 100% of real estate tax, until $100,000 is paid back to the developer.

“Our vision for Albemarle Business Campus, together with our partnership with Economic Development, is to create a unique space for business, residence and commercial activity in a designated Opportunity Zone. Our agreement with Albemarle County enables us to design and build uniquely attractive amenities, such as ample greenways, a dog park, pedestrian and bike-friendly travel ways, and an attractive shovel-ready office building. Together these features will be jointly marketed to future businesses and attract desirable tenants to the space,” said Kyle Redinger of 5th Street Forest.

“Albemarle County’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, Project ENABLE, contains goals to support existing businesses and to seek private investment to further the public good. This public-private partnership helps achieve both these goals by creating attractive Class A Office Space for these businesses in an Opportunity Zone,” said Roger Johnson, Economic Development Director.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments