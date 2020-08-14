Albemarle County announces streamlined temporary outdoor seating, signage processes

Albemarle County has enacted two temporary policies to support businesses as they modify their operations in response to public health requirements enacted related to COVID-19.

Temporary Outdoor Seating

Businesses seeking to create or expand existing outdoor seating to better serve customers outside can submit an application for Temporary Outdoor Seating.

Applications will receive expedited review and there is no fee to apply. The application must be in compliance with the subject property’s underlying site plan and ADA and public health and safety standards applicable to development.

Approved temporary outdoor seating will be approved through the duration of the declared COVID-19 emergency. Click to apply.

This program is similar to one launched in May for businesses seeking to create temporary outdoor seating and beverage service, for businesses holding a Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority license. Click to apply.

Temporary Sign Permit

Businesses seeking to place temporary signage to communicate with customers about service, hours, or important other information can apply for a Temporary Sign Permit.

Under this program, approved temporary signs will be extended from 15 days to through Sept. 15, 2020.

Note that all signs must be approved and must meet the type, size, and location requirements of the zoning ordinance. Click to apply.

