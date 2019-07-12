Albemarle County announces soft-opening of Brook Hill River Park

Brook Hill River Park, located on the southwest corner of Route 29 and Rio Mills Road along the South Fork of the Rivanna River, is now open to the public in Albemarle County.

The park provides parking and access to the river for recreation, including opening up an additional six miles of blueways along the Rivanna River between this park and the launch at Darden Towe Park.

Brook Hill River Park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

At its opening, Board Chair Ned Gallaway shared, “I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome the community to the new Brook Hill River Park. While the site is in a primitive state now, Parks & Recreation is planning for the future state of the park – with a formal boat launch, walking trails, fishing areas, and places to gather.”

Supervisor Ann Mallek recalled how the access point had long been used by private groups for paddling events. “We are proud to open the gate to the community today and grateful to the generosity of the Oglesby Family for donating the land for Brook Hill River Park, which has allowed us to open up public access in the 29 North area.”

Further development for the site will follow once various state and local approvals are obtained, but for now, Brook Hill River Park opens an additional 6 miles of blueway trails to the community.

“This is your park – pack up, go out, and enjoy the experience,” says Bob Crickenberger, Director of Parks & Recreation.

To view pictures of the park: www.facebook.com/albemarle.county

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google