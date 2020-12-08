Albemarle County announces second round of Lift Grant recipients

Albemarle County today announced more recipients from its Lift Grant relief initiative that provides grant funds to local businesses to assist with impacts due to COVID-19 and the public health response.

In this second funding round, 58 local businesses received a total of $2.3 million in relief. In the first round of this program announced in August 2020, more than 70 businesses received grants totaling $1.25 million.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on public health. Many of our local businesses are struggling to continue to serve our community while protecting employees and meeting restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Albemarle County identified these grant funds to support our local businesses experiencing financial harm due to COVID-19.

Businesses applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix. Applicants were required to provide proof of COVID-related impacts.

All funds for the Lift Grant program utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Award recipients

$50,000

20 South Productions

Ambassador Limousine

Atlantic Coast Athletic Club

Bodies By Design

Bright Beginnings Inc – Crozet

Bright Beginnings Inc – Forest Lakes

Bright Beginnings Inc – Mill Creek

Castle Hill Cider

Castle Hill Gaming

Cognitive Training Centers of Virginia

Coyne & Delany Co.

Duner’s Restaurant

Frost Montessori

Gabriele Rausse Winery

Gentlecare Daycare

Greenberry’s Coffee & Tea

Greenberry’s Franchising Corp.

Grit Coffee

Ivy Life & Style Media

James River Brewery

Jefferson Engraving and Awards

matchbox

Michie Tavern

Mike Sheets Electric

Mochico Cville

Montfair Resort Farm

Pippin Hill

Potter’s Craft

PT Plus Health

Rudy’s Dry Cleaning

Savvy Rest

Snap Fitness Hollymead

The Brick Oven

The Greencroft Club

The Wool Factory

Timberwood Grill

Timberwood Tap House

$20,000 – $49,999

Anytime Fitness/ Threeboys Fitness LLC

Blue Ridge Professional Cleaning

Eure Consulting

His Image Barber Shop & Natural Hair Studio

Ivy School House

Murphy and Rude Malting Co

Pantops Pet Salon

Stephanie Fishwick Calligraphy & Ilustration

Stony Point Market

The Batesville Market

WillowTree

$2,000 – $19,999

Creatures Great and Small

Croby’s Urban Viddles

Green Valley Nutrition

Infamous Hair & Solutions

Keswick Winery

Panorama Paydirt

Perrone Robotics

Pro Re Nata Brewing

Skyclad Aerial

Trend Salon

