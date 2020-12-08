Albemarle County announces second round of Lift Grant recipients
Albemarle County today announced more recipients from its Lift Grant relief initiative that provides grant funds to local businesses to assist with impacts due to COVID-19 and the public health response.
In this second funding round, 58 local businesses received a total of $2.3 million in relief. In the first round of this program announced in August 2020, more than 70 businesses received grants totaling $1.25 million.
“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on public health. Many of our local businesses are struggling to continue to serve our community while protecting employees and meeting restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Albemarle County identified these grant funds to support our local businesses experiencing financial harm due to COVID-19.
Businesses applied for funds through the Community Investment Collaborative. Applications were considered based on qualitative and quantitative data using a scoring matrix. Applicants were required to provide proof of COVID-related impacts.
All funds for the Lift Grant program utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Award recipients
$50,000
- 20 South Productions
- Ambassador Limousine
- Atlantic Coast Athletic Club
- Bodies By Design
- Bright Beginnings Inc – Crozet
- Bright Beginnings Inc – Forest Lakes
- Bright Beginnings Inc – Mill Creek
- Castle Hill Cider
- Castle Hill Gaming
- Cognitive Training Centers of Virginia
- Coyne & Delany Co.
- Duner’s Restaurant
- Frost Montessori
- Gabriele Rausse Winery
- Gentlecare Daycare
- Greenberry’s Coffee & Tea
- Greenberry’s Franchising Corp.
- Grit Coffee
- Ivy Life & Style Media
- James River Brewery
- Jefferson Engraving and Awards
- matchbox
- Michie Tavern
- Mike Sheets Electric
- Mochico Cville
- Montfair Resort Farm
- Pippin Hill
- Potter’s Craft
- PT Plus Health
- Rudy’s Dry Cleaning
- Savvy Rest
- Snap Fitness Hollymead
- The Brick Oven
- The Greencroft Club
- The Wool Factory
- Timberwood Grill
- Timberwood Tap House
$20,000 – $49,999
- Anytime Fitness/ Threeboys Fitness LLC
- Blue Ridge Professional Cleaning
- Eure Consulting
- His Image Barber Shop & Natural Hair Studio
- Ivy School House
- Murphy and Rude Malting Co
- Pantops Pet Salon
- Stephanie Fishwick Calligraphy & Ilustration
- Stony Point Market
- The Batesville Market
- WillowTree
$2,000 – $19,999
- Creatures Great and Small
- Croby’s Urban Viddles
- Green Valley Nutrition
- Infamous Hair & Solutions
- Keswick Winery
- Panorama Paydirt
- Perrone Robotics
- Pro Re Nata Brewing
- Skyclad Aerial
- Trend Salon