Albemarle County announces Safe Spaces & Places Grant recipients
Albemarle County today announced the recipients of the Safe Spaces & Places Grant, a relief initiative for businesses that have temporarily expanded outdoors to serve customers due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Recipients may use funds for applicable expansion expenses, including items like tents, outdoor heating, and point of sale systems.
“We were able to use federal CARES Act funding to support our business community during the pandemic,” said Economic Development Director Roger Johnson. “And, for that, I am grateful. The innovation and commitment to safer operations from these local businesses has been tremendous.”
All grants for the Safe Spaces & Places program utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund. The total budget for the program is $878,200.
Proposed physical changes were evaluated for compliance with applicable health, building, zoning, and fire regulations. The temporary outdoor expansions will be permitted for the duration of the Emergency Ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors.
Award recipients
$30,000 – $35,000
- Burtons Grill & Bar
- Castle Hill Cider
- Ivy Nursery
- Ivy Provisions
- King Family Vineyards
- Matchbox
- Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard
- Potters Craft Cider
- Restoration at Old Trail
- Shadwells
$15,000 – $29,999
- Albemarle CiderWorks
- Albemarle Countertop Company
- The Batesville Market
- Bright Beginnings Inc – Crozet
- Bright Beginnings Inc – Forest Lakes
- Bright Beginnings Inc – Mill Creek
- Croby’s Urban Viddles
- Duner’s Restaurant
- Gabriele Rausse Winery
- Keswick Vineyards
- Pro Re Nata Brewing
- Riverbirch Restaurant
- Sticks
- Virginia Wineworks – Avon
- Virginia Wineworks – Harris Creek Way
- Vivace Restaurant
- WillowTree
- Wool Factory
$5,000 – $14,999
- By Word of Mouth Automotive
- Champion Grill
- Charlottesville Ballet
- Decipher Brewing
- Federal Realty (29th Place)
- Frost Montessori
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
- Grit Coffee
- Martin’s Grill
- Montfair Resort Farm
- Polly’s Folly
- Reason Beer
- Stinson Vineyards
- Timberwood Grill
- Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria
- Which Wich
- White Hall Vineyards