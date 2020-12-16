Albemarle County announces Safe Spaces & Places Grant recipients

Albemarle County today announced the recipients of the Safe Spaces & Places Grant, a relief initiative for businesses that have temporarily expanded outdoors to serve customers due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Recipients may use funds for applicable expansion expenses, including items like tents, outdoor heating, and point of sale systems.

“We were able to use federal CARES Act funding to support our business community during the pandemic,” said Economic Development Director Roger Johnson. “And, for that, I am grateful. The innovation and commitment to safer operations from these local businesses has been tremendous.”

All grants for the Safe Spaces & Places program utilize funding received by Albemarle County through the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund. The total budget for the program is $878,200.

Proposed physical changes were evaluated for compliance with applicable health, building, zoning, and fire regulations. The temporary outdoor expansions will be permitted for the duration of the Emergency Ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors.

Award recipients

$30,000 – $35,000

Burtons Grill & Bar

Castle Hill Cider

Ivy Nursery

Ivy Provisions

King Family Vineyards

Matchbox

Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard

Potters Craft Cider

Restoration at Old Trail

Shadwells

$15,000 – $29,999

Albemarle CiderWorks

Albemarle Countertop Company

The Batesville Market

Bright Beginnings Inc – Crozet

Bright Beginnings Inc – Forest Lakes

Bright Beginnings Inc – Mill Creek

Croby’s Urban Viddles

Duner’s Restaurant

Gabriele Rausse Winery

Keswick Vineyards

Pro Re Nata Brewing

Riverbirch Restaurant

Sticks

Virginia Wineworks – Avon

Virginia Wineworks – Harris Creek Way

Vivace Restaurant

WillowTree

Wool Factory

$5,000 – $14,999

By Word of Mouth Automotive

Champion Grill

Charlottesville Ballet

Decipher Brewing

Federal Realty (29th Place)

Frost Montessori

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Grit Coffee

Martin’s Grill

Montfair Resort Farm

Polly’s Folly

Reason Beer

Stinson Vineyards

Timberwood Grill

Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria

Which Wich

White Hall Vineyards

